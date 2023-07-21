Man shot and killed near southwest Atlanta corner store

Police are investigating a deadly shooting which claimed the life of a man at a corner store on Friday evening.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at in the 900 block of Oakland Drive SW near Merrill Avenue SW.

Atlanta Police say officers arrived at the scene to find a man who was shot at least once.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene. They spent the evening combing over the scene for physical evidence, speaking to witnesses, and reviewing surveillance video.

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

The name of the man has not been released.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.