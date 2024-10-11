Oakland Cemetery incident: Police release body cam of officer responding to scuffle

The Brief An altercation occurred at Oakland Cemetery between Atlanta Council member Liliana Bakhtiari and security guard Antony Montfort after park hours. Montfort, who lacked a flashlight, confronted a group after hearing voices, and the situation escalated, leading to a physical altercation with Bakhtiari. Montfort's supervisor, off-site but on a call during the incident, confirmed Bakhtiari had permission to be in the cemetery for an engagement celebration. Friends of Bakhtiari reported they were packing up a picnic when Montfort, cigarette in hand, approached aggressively and blocked their path, leading to Bakhtiari being burned. Bakhtiari admits pushing Montfort out of fear for her safety and expresses regret, advocating for de-escalation protocols; the police have not filed charges and are investigating.



Atlanta police released body cam video of an officer responding to a heated argument between an Atlanta City Council member and a security guard at Oakland Cemetery in southeast Atlanta.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. Park hours are from dawn until dusk. cording to the police report, upon arrival, the officer spoke with security guard Antony Montfort, who stated that he had approached a group of women in the cemetery after hearing voices. Montfort, who said he didn’t have a flashlight due to the darkness, reported seeing lights and shouting, "Pack it up, pack it up! It's time to go." According to Montfort, Council member Liliana Bakhtiari approached him, placed her hand in his face, and eventually pushed him down. Montfort also alleged that Bakhtiari knocked off his hat and hit him across the forehead but declined medical attention and chose not to press charges.

Another security officer confirmed parts of Montfort's account, stating that as they approached the group, Montfort repeatedly told them to leave. He said Bakhtiari and Montfort began exchanging words, at which point Bakhtiari pushed Montfort, and her friends intervened.

Montfort’s supervisor was not on the scene but was on the phone during the incident. He stated that he could hear women shouting that they had permission to be there. Reed also mentioned that Montfort was agitated, prompting him to contact the cemetery’s executive director, who confirmed that Bakhtiari had permission to be there for an engagement celebration.

Friends of Bakhtiari, who were part of the group celebrating a proposal, said they had a picnic set up at the cemetery and were taking photos of the sunset. As they were packing up, they heard shouting and saw a man with a lit cigarette approaching them aggressively. The man, later identified as Montfort, reportedly told them to leave in a confrontational manner. Bakhtiari stepped forward to tell him they were leaving, but the situation escalated as Montfort allegedly blocked their path. They told police Bakhtiari was burned by Montfort’s cigarette during the exchange.

Bakhtiari, in her statement to the police, said that she was scared by Montfort’s aggressive behavior and couldn't tell if he was holding a weapon. She claimed that she pushed him in an attempt to protect her friends and that the second security officer later helped them leave the cemetery.

In a statement released Friday, Bakhtiari wrote in part:

"My friends and I were approached by an aggressive and unidentified man in the dark. I became scared and felt in danger. I regret how the situation unfolded. I take accountability for my actions and I hope that protocols prioritizing de-escalation are enacted."

No charges have been filed, and the police are continuing to investigate the incident.