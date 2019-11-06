NYPD says it confiscated shipment of marijuana; business says it's legal hemp

Over the weekend, the NYPD boasted on social media about confiscating a massive amount of marijuana. The department tweeted a photo showing two officers posing with dozens of bags of what it said was pot.

But the co-owner of a Brooklyn-based online hemp business called Green Angel CBD said that the cops made a huge mistake. Oren Levy says cops confiscated a shipment of legal hemp that he ordered from a farm in Vermont and wrongly arrested his brother, too.

"My brother was falsely arrested. Those bags were all hemp. All documents were in each box," Levy posted on Instagram. "The farm also called them to give them all there paperwork proving it's all hemp!"

But Chief Terence Monahan said a news conference on Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing.

"The individual had no bill of lading justifying its delivery," Monahan said. "So this is all part of an ongoing investigation working hand in hand with the Brooklyn DA's Office."

Advertisement

Levy told FOX 5 NY'S Linda Schmidt that he is outraged and wants his products back. He said the NYPD uses an outdated method for testing THC levels. He said the THC level of the hemp in the shipment is well below the limit.

(H/T NYPost.com)

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------