NW Atlanta shooting leaves one man dead

Police are trying to piece together what led to a deadly shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called just after 9:20 p.m. to the Metropolitan Garden Homes located at 3751 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW.

Atlanta Police say officers found a man who was not responding or breathing after being shot several times.

Medic pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

The APD Homicide Unit is investigating.