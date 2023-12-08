'Nutcracker' production will feature FOX 5's Mae, Joanne Feldman and Paul Milliken

The holiday season just wouldn't feel the same without the enchanting performance of "The Nutcracker," and this year, a unique debut is set to steal the show. Mae, a foster dog from Canine Assistants, is making her stage debut in the Atlanta Dance Theater's production of "The Nutcracker."

Mae, a lovable canine sensation, has captured hearts and gained popularity leading up to the opening night at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center this Friday. Last night's dress rehearsal showcased May's adorable presence, bringing an extra touch of warmth and joy to the classic production.

Accompanying Mae on stage will be none other than FOX 5 meteorologist Joanne Feldman and Good Day Atlanta reporter Paul Millikan, both gearing up for special performances.

"The Nutcracker" performances are only scheduled through this weekend, so be sure to check the Atlanta Dance Theater's website for showtimes and secure your tickets for a memorable holiday experience.