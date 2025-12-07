The Brief The National Park Service will offer free admission on different days next year, one of which includes President Donald Trump’s birthday (June 14). In addition, free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth will not be offered in 2026. The change was announced late last month, one of several new NPS admission policies that include higher entry fees for international visitors.



The National Park Service is making changes next year to the days it offers free admission.

Two significant federal holidays that were free in 2025 have been dropped, and several new dates have been added for 2026.

NPS free days

The backstory:

The National Park Service has historically offered free entry days, with most coinciding with national holidays or marking a historical land or outdoor significance. It is common for presidents to amend the list of free admission days.

Big picture view:

The National Park Service will no longer offer free admission to Americans on Martin Luther King Jr. Day or Juneteenth, but will waive admission costs on President Donald Trump 's birthday, which also happens to be Flag Day.

Free admission days in 2026 include:

February 16: Presidents Day (Washington's Birthday)

May 25: Memorial Day

June 14: Flag Day/President Trump's birthday

July 3–5: Independence Day weekend

August 25: 110th Birthday of the National Park Service

September 17: Constitution Day

October 27: Theodore Roosevelt's birthday

November 11: Veterans Day

Dig deeper:

Eliminating Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth, which commemorates the day in 1865 when the last enslaved Americans were emancipated, removes two of the nation's most prominent civil rights holidays.

What they're saying:

Some civil rights leaders voiced opposition to the change after news about it began spreading over the weekend.

Kristen Brengel, a spokesperson for the National Parks Conservation Association, said that while presidential administrations have tweaked the free days in the past, the elimination of Martin Luther King Jr. Day is particularly concerning. For one, the day has become a popular day of service for community groups that use the free day to perform volunteer projects at parks.

Some Democratic lawmakers also weighed in to object to the new policy.

"The President didn’t just add his own birthday to the list, he removed both of these holidays that mark Black Americans’ struggle for civil rights and freedom," said Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada. "Our country deserves better."

The other side:

A spokesperson for the National Park Service did not immediately respond to questions on Saturday from The Associated Press seeking information about the reasons behind the changes.

National Park prices

Meanwhile:

The Trump administration also announced last month that it will be raising fees for visitors who are not American citizens or permanent residents.

By the numbers:

Foreign tourists will pay $250 for an annual pass or a $100 surcharge at 11 major parks , while U.S. residents will keep the $80 annual pass rate.

What they're saying:

The Interior Department says the changes ensure Americans keep affordable access while international visitors help fund park maintenance.