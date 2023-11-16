Thieves break into dozens of employee vehicles at Northside Hospital

Dozens of employees at Northside Hospital in Gwinnett County got off their late-night shifts on Thursday morning and found thieves had broken into their cars.

The Lawrenceville Police Department tells FOX 5 they are investigating a rash of car break-ins at the hospital.

According to police, several employees contacted investigators at around 4 a.m. to report the break-ins.

Officers arriving at the scene found multiple vehicles in the access-controlled employees-only parking lot with smashed windows.

Officials estimate the thieves broke into 70 vehicles in the lot.

Detectives say they have identified a vehicle suspected to be connected with the thefts but did not give a description.

If you have any information about the thefts, call the Lawrenceville Police Department.