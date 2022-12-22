Stranger's knock on door turns into 'bizarre' attack at Marietta home, police say

article

A "bizarre" attack at a Marietta home ended with one homeowner injured and a suspect booked into jail, police say.

Marietta policde say at around noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, a husband and wife were inside their home on the 700 block of North Saint Mary's Lane when they heard knocking at the door.

According to police, when the homeowners confronted the stranger, identified as 32-year-old New Jersey resident Harjit Singh, he broke glass on and around the door and tried to get into their house.

After the attempt, police say Singh vandalized the couple's mailbox and then returned to the front porch, destroying plants, glass, and a table on the porch before trying to get in again.

One of the homeowners, identified as Richard Prouty, fought back to keep Singh outside his home until the police arrived. While they were struggling, investigators say Singh picked up a piece of broken glass and slashed Prouty's side.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Singh with blood on his hands and feet.

After noticing Sighn was displaying "abnormal and unpredictable behavior," the officers used a Taser to get Singh into custody. A search of the suspect revealed he had a knife on him at the time of the attack.

Singh is now in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center facing charges of burglary - home invasion, terroristic threats, obstruction, aggravated battery, and second-degree criminal damage.

Police have not released information about Prouty's condition after the reported attack.

If you have any information about Singh, contact the Marietta Police Department.