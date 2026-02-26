North Point Mall one step closer to becoming sports complex

article

The redevelopment of North Point Mall into a venue that could hold a potential hockey team is one step closer to beginning.

What we know:

Jamestown, the real estate investment and management firm known for Ponce City Market, said it will begin working to get the entitlements so it can turn the mall into a "sports-anchored, mixed-use entertainment district."

In collaboration with New York Life, which currently owns the mall building, Jamestown will oversee pre-development activities to shape the 100-acre property. The firm said it will position the site for a potential NHL franchise expansion to the greater Atlanta metro area.

Jamestown said the final plan will come after the rezoning process is finished, but it plans to build multifamily housing, retail sports, offices, hotels, and public transit, alongside the integration of a state-of-the-art arena site that strives to bring the NHL back to Atlanta.

Machete Group, a real estate advisory and development firm specializing in sports arenas, stadiums, and surrounding mixed-use districts, will work alongside Jamestown to guide the redevelopment. The firm has overseen a wide range of developments in the U.S. and around the world, including NHL, NFL, NBA, MLS, MiLB, NWSL, Olympics, Premier League, and WNBA venues.

What they're saying:

Both Machete and Jamestown said they plan to build the space in cooperation with the city.

"The most successful arena districts today are built around long-term community value, not just game days," said David Carlock, managing partner of Machete Group. "This opportunity brings together strong property ownership, thoughtful planning, and a market that continues to grow and evolve. We’re looking forward to helping guide a vision that integrates a world-class NHL arena into a broader mixed-use environment designed to be active, connected, and sustainable for decades to come."

"We believe great places are made in collaboration with the communities they serve," said Frances Bohn, director of development and construction at Jamestown. "Our goal is to pair a state-of-the-art NHL arena with walkable streets, activated public spaces, and a dynamic mix of multifamily, shops, offices, and hospitality in alignment with the city’s vision for the future. We are excited to work hand-in-hand with the City of Alpharetta, Fulton County, and New York Life to shape a sports-anchored, mixed-use district that reflects local priorities and unlocks the site’s full potential."

What we don't know:

The timeline for when the development could be completed is not clear at this point.