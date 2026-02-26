8-year-old brings gun to Hall County school, sheriff says

The Brief 8-year-old brought handgun to Myers Elementary. Gun had loaded magazine but no round in chamber. No indication student intended to harm anyone.



The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 8-year-old student brought a handgun to Myers Elementary School on Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to preliminary information, the second-grade student showed the firearm to a classmate around 8:15 a.m. The classmate reported it to a teacher, who immediately notified the principal. The principal searched the student, confiscated the handgun and alerted the school resource officer before escorting the child to the office.

Authorities said the school resource officer secured the weapon, which had a loaded magazine but no round in the chamber. Sheriff’s investigators responded to the campus to begin an investigation.

What they're saying:

Based on the initial information, there is no immediate indication the student intended to harm himself or others, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said it is continuing to work with the Hall County School District. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.