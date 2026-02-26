Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Feb. 27-March 1, 2026

article

Looking for something to do this weekend? From live music under the stars to community festivals, theater productions and flavorful food events, there’s no shortage of ways to get out and explore. Here’s a look at some of the top things happening around metro Atlanta this week.

Inside the Perimeter

Tiki Night

Feb. 27

Your 3rd Spot, West Midtown

This 21+ interactive experience features rum tastings, hands-on syrup-making stations, arcade games and more for a tropical night out with friends. Admission is $40.

Music Under the Moon

Feb. 27

Fernbank Science Center planetarium, Atlanta

Experience a live collaboration with the Classical Remix Music Festival, featuring a cosmic-themed playlist including "Star Wars," Debussy’s "Clair de Lune" and Sinatra’s "Fly Me to the Moon."

Godfrey

Feb. 27-March 1

Helium Comedy Club, Atlanta

Godfrey is known for his irreverent style of comedy and has performed on stages from New York and Los Angeles to Dubai.

Après Ski Party

Feb. 27

New Realm Brewing, Old Fourth Ward

Celebrate winter with a retro après-ski–themed party featuring crafted cocktails, light bites and live music. Festivities begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Atlanta Baroque Orchestra: Lute and Strings by Candlelight

Feb. 27 and March 1

Cathedral of St. Philip, Atlanta; Lassiter Concert Hall, Marietta

Atlanta Baroque Orchestra presents a candlelit program featuring Vivaldi’s Lute Concerto in D Major, RV 93 and works by his contemporaries. The Feb. 27 concert at Cathedral of St. Philip also marks the ensemble’s 10th year in residence with a performance of Laetatus sum for chorus and strings.

Sip & Explore Tasting Weekend

Feb. 27–March 1

Total Wine & More locations nationwide

Sample wines, spirits, beers and more during this nationwide tasting event featuring themed experiences like Barrel Magic, Espresso Martini Moment, Margarita Vibes, THC Curious and Varietal Voyage. Tastings begin at 3 p.m. local time Friday; store hours vary.

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

Through March 15

Various theaters

The festival features 49 feature films and 16 shorts, including world and North American premieres, highlighting Jewish culture and global storytelling.

Rock Poster Show

Feb. 28

SweetWater Taproom, Midtown Atlanta

Browse and purchase unique rock poster art while enjoying live music and SweetWater’s extensive beer selection. The free event runs from noon to 7 p.m.

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

Feb. 28

Atlantic Station, Midtown Atlanta

The 14th annual PORK-O-RAMA features barbecue, bourbon tastings, beer sampling, live music and more.

Lanta Gras

Feb. 28

Kirkwood, Atlanta

Celebrate Mardi Gras at one of Atlanta’s largest parades, featuring live music, marching bands, cultural cuisine and special guests from New Orleans.

Publix Atlanta Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K

Feb. 28

The Home Depot Backyard, downtown Atlanta

The 20th running of the marathon weekend includes a 5K and youth events Saturday, with the half and full marathon Sunday.

The Atlanta Rare Book Fair

Feb. 28–March 1

Oglethorpe University, Brookhaven

Browse rare books, vintage maps, manuscripts and historic treasures at this annual fair for collectors and literary enthusiasts.

The Band Who Fell To Earth

Feb. 28

Garden Club, Wild Heaven West End, Atlanta

The tribute band performs Bowie classics and the full "Hunky Dory" album.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Feb. 28-March 15

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The award-winning Broadway production arrives for a two-week engagement as part of the 2025/2026 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season, bringing the next chapter of the Wizarding World to the stage.

Outside the Perimeter

Statemint Pop-Up Consignment Event

Feb. 25–28

Town Center at Cobb, Kennesaw

Shop discounted fashion finds and consign clothes you no longer wear at this free pop-up event, with extended shopping hours throughout the week.

The Atlanta Ramadan Food Festival

Feb. 27

2077 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross

The night market-style event features more than 60 halal food vendors, artisans and cultural activities.

A Taste of Black History

Feb. 27

Smyrna Community Center, Smyrna

Enjoy tasting menus celebrating history, flavor and tradition, with celebrity chef G. Garvin serving as guest judge.

The Boys from Oklahoma

Feb. 27–28

Akins Ford Arena, Athens

Red Dirt country favorites share the stage for a two-night event.

"Cinderella"

Feb. 27-28

Roswell High School, Roswell

The Roswell Theatre Company presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical, bringing the beloved fairy tale to life on stage.

HamJam

Feb. 28–March 15

Gas South Convention Center, Duluth

Celebrate the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton at this fan-created festival featuring music, art, live performances, cosplay, workshops and more — all honoring the creativity and community inspired by the hit musical.

Black History Parade

Feb. 28

Downtown Cartersville

The 5th annual parade features floats, car and motorcycle clubs, dance teams and marching bands, followed by a festival.

The High Kings

Feb. 28

Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs

Ireland’s leading folk band performs traditional favorites.

Mas Que Nada: The Music of Sergio Mendes

Feb. 28

The Strand, downtown Marietta

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra presents a celebration of Brazilian rhythms and jazz.

COMING UP

Chili for the Children

March 1

Bar{n} at Dunwoody Village, Dunwoody

Celebrate the 20th annual chili cook-off featuring past champions, live music, raffles, a silent auction and chili tastings, with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Georgia. Tickets are $100 per pair.

Decatur Lunar New Year

March 1

Ebster Recreation Center, Decatur

Celebrate Lunar New Year at this Pan-Asian festival featuring craft booths, food vendors and a vibrant marketplace.

Bubbles & Brews

March 1-31

Cobb County

Celebrate Cobb’s local craft beverage makers during this monthlong event featuring breweries, distilleries and wineries across the county. Visitors can sample unique brews and explore the local craft scene.

Tree Tour

March 1

Atlanta BeltLine Arboretum Southwest Trail

Join a Trees Atlanta docent for a guided walk along the Southwest Trail, highlighting horticultural collections, city views and Atlanta history.

The Georgia Ballet Presents "The Wizard of Oz"

March 5-8

Jennie T. Anderson Theatre

The Georgia Ballet brings a fresh, family-friendly take on the beloved classic, blending heart, adventure and ballet magic.

Jerry’s Habima Theatre presents "Mary Poppins JR."

March 5-15

MJCCA Morris & Rae Frank Theatre, Atlanta

Georgia’s only professionally run inclusive theater company presents a Broadway-style production of "Mary Poppins JR.," featuring actors with disabilities alongside youth performers.

Funny Fridays #7 with Joel Byars

March 6

Studio Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

Enjoy a night of high-energy, clean-ish comedy hosted by Atlanta comedian Joel Byars, featuring a rotating lineup of local comics.

Holi in Dunwoody

March 7

Wildcat Park, Dunwoody

Celebrate the Festival of Colors and the arrival of spring at this free community event featuring music, food, drinks and playful color tossing. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; color packets are available for purchase (no outside colors allowed).

