DeKalb County woman mauled to death by dogs
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County woman was mauled to death by her dogs, according to county officials.
DeKalb dog mauling
What we know:
The DeKalb County Police Department said officers responded to the 1400 block of Anderson Valley Drive around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a woman deceased and multiple dogs with what appeared to be blood on them.
The woman was identified as Mynoviah Tinsley. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office said her cause of death was exsanguination due to multiple penetrating avulsive injuries. The medical examiner’s office noted that this meant Tinsley bled to death after being mauled.
Police said the dogs were taken by animal control while the investigation continues. FOX 5 is reaching out to animal control for what is next for the animals.
Unknown dog breed
What we don't know:
Officials have not said what type of dogs mauled Tinsley or what may have caused the attack.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 reaching out to DeKalb County police officials and the ME's office.