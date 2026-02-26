DeKalb County woman mauled to death by dogs

The Brief Mynoviah Tinsley was found dead Tuesday morning at a home on Anderson Valley Drive after being attacked by multiple dogs. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death was blood loss resulting from the mauling. Animal control has taken custody of the dogs involved as the police investigation into the incident continues.



A DeKalb County woman was mauled to death by her dogs, according to county officials.

DeKalb dog mauling

What we know:

The DeKalb County Police Department said officers responded to the 1400 block of Anderson Valley Drive around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a woman deceased and multiple dogs with what appeared to be blood on them.

The woman was identified as Mynoviah Tinsley. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office said her cause of death was exsanguination due to multiple penetrating avulsive injuries. The medical examiner’s office noted that this meant Tinsley bled to death after being mauled.

Police said the dogs were taken by animal control while the investigation continues. FOX 5 is reaching out to animal control for what is next for the animals.

Unknown dog breed

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what type of dogs mauled Tinsley or what may have caused the attack.