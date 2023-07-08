'Serious' collision shuts down all traffic on main Stockbridge roadway

Traffic has been shut down in all directions on North Henry Boulevard at Escalade Drive due to a serious collision with injuries.

The Stockbridge Police Department is investigating the incident and says drivers should expect the roadway to be blocked off for several hours.

Stockbridge Estates residents trying to enter or exit the property have been encouraged to use Davis Road as an alternative.

Other drivers trying to avoid the wreck can use Old Atlanta Road.

"Note that traffic is extremely heavy in the area," a spokesperson for the department said. "Please use caution!"

