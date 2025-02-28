Toddler killed in North Hairston Road crash

Image 1 of 9 ▼ DeKalb County police investigate a deadly crash along North Hairston Road near Central Drive on Feb. 28, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A toddler was killed and another was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in DeKalb County on Friday night. The incident occurred at 7:21 p.m. at the intersection of North Hairston Road and Central Drive. Both children were riding a bicycle when they were hit by a vehicle; the driver was not injured.



A child was killed and another was seriously injured Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in DeKalb County, authorities said.

The crash was first reported at 7:21 p.m. at the intersection of North Hairston Road and Central Drive, according to DeKalb County Police.

What we know:

According to DeKalb County Police, both children were riding a bicycle when they were hit by a vehicle. The driver, who was turning into a townhome complex at the time, was not injured. The department’s Traffic Specialist Unit has been called in to investigate the incident.

The child who died was only 3 years old, police say.

What we don't know:

There are still several unanswered questions regarding the incident. The identities of the children and the driver have not been released. Additionally, the specific circumstances leading to the crash, such as the speed of the vehicle or the visibility conditions at the time, have not been disclosed.

What's next:

The DeKalb County Police Department’s Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating.