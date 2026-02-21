North Georgia weather flips from storms to frigid temperatures

The Brief North Georgia is experiencing weather whiplash following a record-breaking 80°F Friday. Severe weather risks are shifting south of metro Atlanta, though heavy rain continues to impact the I-285 corridor and Walton County. Temperatures will plummet overnight, leading to single-digit wind chills and a potential for mountain flurries by Sunday night.



The spring-like warmth that shattered records Friday is coming to an abrupt end as a powerful cold front pushes through the region. FOX 5 meteorologist Alex Forbes is tracking a dramatic temperature divide and a looming blast of arctic air that will make the weekend feel more like the depths of winter.

What they're saying:

Saturday morning's severe weather threat is tied directly to a sharp temperature divide. While lightning has been spotted as far north as Henry County, Forbes explained that the "ingredients" for severe weather are not present for metro Atlanta.

"You can’t bake a cake if the ingredients aren't sitting on the counter," Forbes said. "It's from Thomaston and down where those ingredients exist."

The low-end possibility for severe weather remains confined to the southern fringe of the viewing area, specifically Upson County and southward.

The weather even caused the cancellation of the Autotrader 400 qualifying Saturday, which was supposed to be raced at EchoPark Speedway.

What's next:

The transition over the next 48 hours will be a shock to the system. While the region likely already hit its high of 66°F for today, temperatures are set to tumble as breezy northwest winds take over.

The clearing begins overnight, but the warmth will be long gone by tomorrow morning.

"The transition is remarkable," Forbes said. "We broke a record high temperature yesterday at 80°F, but it’s going to feel like 19°F in Blairsville by Sunday morning. Atlanta will be 26°F, Canton 23°F, and Gainesville 26°F."

Dig deeper:

The frigid air is expected to move out quickly. After a chilly start to the week, forecast models suggest the area should return to the 60s by Wednesday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Sunday: Windy and much colder with a high of only 50°F. Wind chills will make it feel like the 30s.

Sunday Night: Flurries are possible in the higher elevations late Sunday night.

Monday: This will be the coldest point of the week. Morning wind chills will dip into the single digits, with an afternoon high of just 42°F.