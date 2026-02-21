Rain washes out NASCAR qualifying at EchoPark Speedway

article

The Brief Heavy rain at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton led NASCAR to cancel qualifying for the AutoTrader 400. Daytona 500 winner Tyler Reddick was awarded the pole position based on NASCAR's performance metric. The race begins Sunday at 3 p.m. on FOX 5, featuring 260 laps of high-speed drafting.



Inclement weather at EchoPark Speedway, formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway, forced the cancellation of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday morning.

AutoTrader 400 qualifier rained out

What we know:

As a result, the starting grid for Sunday’s AutoTrader 400 was determined by NASCAR’s performance-based metric formula, placing a familiar face at the front of the field.

Tyler Reddick will lead the field to the green flag in the No. 45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing after winning the 2026 Daytona 500 last weekend. Joining him on the front row is three-time champion Joey Logano in the No. 22 Ford. If Reddick secures a victory Sunday, he will become the first driver since 2010 to win the first two races of a NASCAR season.

What is the AutoTrader 400?

Local perspective:

The AutoTrader 400 is the second race of the 36-event 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. The race consists of 260 laps on the 1.54-mile quad-oval, which utilizes superspeedway-style drafting rules.

Fans can watch the race on FOX 5 beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, with NASCAR RaceDay airing at 2 p.m.

AutoTrader 400 starting lineup

What we know:

The full starting line up for Sunday's AutoTrader 400 is:

Tyler Reddick Joey Logano Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chase Elliott Brad Keselowski Zane Smith Chris Buescher Riley Herbst Bubba Wallace Josh Berry Noah Gragson Daniel Suárez William Byron Kyle Busch Carson Hocevar Kyle Larson Ty Dillon Cody Ware AJ Allmendinger Michael McDowell Ross Chastain Ryan Blaney Erik Jones John Hunter Nemechek Ty Gibbs Ryan Preece Cole Custer Shane Van Gisbergen Denny Hamlin Austin Cindric Connor Zilisch Christopher Bell Austin Dillon Chase Briscoe Todd Gilliland Alex Bowman BJ McLeod JJ Yeley