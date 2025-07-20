North Georgia forecast: Heat advisory and scattered thunderstorms Monday

The Brief A Heat Advisory will be in effect Monday for much of east-central and parts of central Georgia from noon until 8 p.m. on Monday. Scattered thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon and evening, with a marginal risk of isolated severe storms across north Georgia.



Heat advisories and scattered thunderstorms are in store for North Georgia on Monday, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team.

Dangerous heat in parts of North Georgia

What we know:

A Heat Advisory will be in effect Monday for much of east-central and parts of central Georgia, where heat index values are forecast to reach 105 to 109 degrees. The alert begins at noon and runs through 8 p.m. on Monday.

In north Georgia, including the Atlanta Metro, heat indices will range from 99 to 104 degrees, with cooler conditions in the north Georgia mountains.

Thunderstorms for second half of Monday

What we know:

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon and evening, with a marginal risk of isolated severe storms across north Georgia. These storms could produce downburst wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph and locally heavy rainfall. The greatest thunderstorm activity is likely between 2 PM and 9 PM.

The FOX 5 Storm Team has high confidence in dangerous heat levels within the advisory area and the development of scattered storms, though the exact location of stronger cells remains uncertain.

North Georgia forecast could change

What's next:

Both the Heat Advisory and marginal risk areas could expand with future updates.

Take precautions in the heat

Why you should care:

Heat advisories can be dangerous for anybody who's out and about tomorrow. With the heat index in the triple digits, people can suffer medical emergencies if not careful.

What you can do:

Follow these safety tips from the FOX 5 Storm Team to make sure you're prepared:

Limit time outdoors during peak afternoon heat.

Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and use sunscreen.

Take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors with air conditioning.

Never leave children or pets in a parked car, even for a minute.