North Georgia forecast: Frigid morning gives way to gradual warm-up

The Brief North Georgia is waking up to another bitterly cold morning, but forecasters say a steady warm-up begins today. FOX 5 Meteorologist Joanne Feldman says highs will climb from the 40s Tuesday to near 70 by the weekend. The warming trend continues through early next week, with mostly dry conditions expected.



After a frigid start to the week, North Georgia is waking up to another bitterly cold morning — but a warm-up is finally on the horizon.

Tuesday weather for metro Atlanta

What they're saying:

"But where we’re left now, it’s dry and clear, but it’s colder than it was yesterday," said FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Joanne Feldman. "Temperatures just steadily dropped throughout the day on Monday. Now, that’s leaving us with widespread 20s and, at warmest, a few spots that are right at 30 degrees."

Feldman noted that while winds aren’t as strong as Monday’s, they’re still enough to make it feel even colder.

"There is a little bit of a breeze," she said. "It’s enough to have an impact for some of you — especially that 18-degree wind chill you’re currently pulling there in Canton."

North Georgia snow turns into sun

The backstory:

A weak disturbance that brought light snow flurries to the North Georgia mountains Monday has moved out, setting up a much quieter stretch of weather. Feldman cautioned that lingering moisture could cause slick spots early in the day:

"Anything that got wet could be icy, of course, since so many temperatures have spent so many hours below freezing."

FOX 5 drove around metro Atlanta and North Georgia checking the road conditions on Tuesday. It took 120 miles worth of driving to find any snow laying on the road. So anyone in the metro should be fine.

With sunshine and calmer winds, highs today will reach near 49 degrees — a small improvement from Monday’s "technical" high of 45.

"That 45-degree high temperature for yesterday actually happened shortly after midnight," Feldman explained. "Yesterday afternoon was not in the 40s — it was still dropping through the 30s instead."

Metro Atlanta warming up

What's next:

By Wednesday, temperatures will rebound quickly, climbing back to near the average high of 66 degrees.

"It’s going to take some time to bring these temperatures back above freezing, but our freeze warning ends at 10 a.m.," Feldman said. "By tomorrow, we could get all the way up to that average high of 66."

The FOX 5 Storm Team forecast shows the warming trend continuing into the weekend, with highs returning to the 70s and only a low chance of rain Sunday and Monday.