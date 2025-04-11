North Dakota man charged with threatening to set Augusta National Golf Club employee on fire

article

The Brief A North Dakota man faces a charge after prosecutors say he threatened an Augusta National Golf Club employee. Joseph Armand Zimmer reportedly told the employee he would throw her in a cell and set her on fire. He faces up to 5 years in federal prison.



A Georgia grand jury has indicted a North Dakota man for allegedly threatening an Augusta National Golf Club employee.

Authorities arrested 48-year-old Joseph Armand Zimmer in Las Vegas earlier this week.

What we know:

The Justice Department says Zimmer called the golf club on Feb. 18 and threatened the employee who answered the call.

Zimmer's alleged threats included that he would "throw [the individual] in a cell and have [her] set on fire," and that he would "blow [her] head off."

He faces up to 5 years in federal prison on the charge of threats to interstate communication.

What they're saying:

"Those who make threats against members of our community in violation of federal law will be held accountable, as we continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and bring to justice those who seek to intimidate and instill fear in our citizens," said Acting U.S. Attorney Lyons.

What's next:

The case remains under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Zimmer will be required to appear in Georgia court to answer to the charge.