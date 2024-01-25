Cobb County junior selected for exclusive Naval Flight Academy program

article

A Cobb County high school junior will be taking her learning this summer to new heights.

Alexis Holmes, a junior at North Cobb High School, is one of only 26 students selected this year for a flight training program sponsored by the Commander of the Naval Air Force.

Holmes is the only student Georgia picked to take part in the intense summer STEM program, which is valued at more than $30,000.

As part of the program, Holmes will receive eight weeks of flight training in the classroom and on an aircraft.

A member of her school's JROTC program, Holmes "consistently displays leadership, discipline, intelligence, and initiative well ahead of her peers," school officials said.

(Courtesy Cobb County Schools)

Though she's a junior, she was selected to serve as a class leader - a position usually only held by seniors. She leads all of North Cobb's NJROTC teams, including color guard and drill, and somehow still has time to act as captain for her soccer team.

When she completes the program, the junior will have the opportunity to earn college credit and receive her private pilot's certification.