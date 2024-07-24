North Carolina man arrested in death of neighbor near church

article

A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his neighbor.

Mark Drake, 57, was arrested for felony murder on Wednesday. His arrest came after the death of 61-year-old Melissa Marcum.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Marcum’s car was found in the middle of Walker Road near the Ranger Baptist Church just southwest of Murphy on July 19. Marcum’s body was found nearby after searching the area.

Deputies and agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were led to Drake but have not released details about what connects him to her death or a possible motive.

Both Drake and Marcum lived along Walker Road, according to online records.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information in the case to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 828-837-2589.