Man shot while driving on southwest Atlanta road, police say

Police are working to figure out what led up to a shooting that left one man hospitalized in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say the 40-year-old victim was shot shortly before 5:45 p.m. while driving on North Camp Creek Parkway.

Police believe the man was driving when someone in another vehicle started shooting.

Officers later found the man on the nearby Stone Hogan Connector.

Medics rushed the victim to the hospital. As of the last update, he was stable and is expected to survive his injuries.

Officials have not released the identity of the man or what they believe was the motive behind the act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators, contact the Atlanta Police Department.