Noon to Night brings 'magic' to local kids and their families

Twenty years ago, radio host Bert Weiss created a nonprofit organization with a simple mission: bring a little magic into the lives of children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. And what better way to do that than with a trip to the happiest place on earth?

In the two decades since, Bert’s Big Adventure has grown into a nationally renowned program which provides an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World for kids with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families, along with other year-round programming.

Supporting such a large network of children and families requires money, of course, which is where Alpharetta’s popular mixed-use development Avalon comes in. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the retail, restaurant, and residential property will host the 8th annual Noon to Night: Fall Fashion Benefit at Avalon, featuring Bert’s Big Adventure kids walking the runway with notable local personalities and professional models, showcasing fall fashions from Avalon’s own retailers.

Organizers say this year’s Noon to Night will kick off with a cocktail reception at 6:00 p.m., followed by the "Fund the Need" fundraiser at 7:30 p.m. and the fashion show at 8 p.m. — and, of course, there’s an afterparty for those who want to stay up a little late! General admission tickets are $50 – and for more information on the event or to purchase tickets, click here.

Bert’s Big Adventure staffers say Noon to Night has raised more than $400,000 over the past several years, making it an important part of the nonprofit’s operations. Click the video player in this article to hear more about why Noon to Night is such a magical experience for local kids and their families.