Non-profit helps foster youth hit hard by coronavirus pandemic

This is a difficult time for many but imagine what it's like for those who don't have the support of family. It is a reality for some young people in our community. That’s where Andrea Barclay's food deliveries and warm greetings come in.

It’s a special touch that means a lot to D'Marcus who said, "Because ONE Matters has stepped in and helped a lot. "

The college student, who is in foster care, was forced to find temporary housing when his dorm closed and, like so many others, he lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was doing background work, working on movies and tv shows and sets and stuff and that kind of has stopped," he said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Barclay's organization, Because ONE Matters, is helping foster care youth like D'Marcus who've been impacted by COVID-19.

Because ONE Matters is providing special care packages to foster care youth between the ages of 18 and 21.

Advertisement

The founder and executive director said her program provides meals and much needed emotional support during the public health crisis.

"A lot of these kids were in a dorm, they had a job onsite so a lot of them have been misplaced, they have been negatively impacted by COVID-19," Barclay told FOX 5. "The only income they've had, they've lost their jobs."

Andrea Barclay delivers a care package, warm greeting and a smile to a foster youth as part of the non-profit Because ONE Matters. (FOX 5)

This work isn't new to Barclay. Her organization also prepares holiday meals and hosts birthday parties for foster children. She also provides duffle bags filled with clothing and other items for children in transition.

"We want to still show them that we care about them and we know that they are going through a difficult time right now, but there's someone out there who still cares about you," Barclay said.

You can learn more about the organization's programs at their website becauseonematters.org.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.