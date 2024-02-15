Nobu Hotels celebrating Japanese art, culture ahead of 'Shōgun' premiere

article

In an exciting collaboration, FX and Nobu Hospitality have teamed up to transport guests into the captivating world of Japanese art and culture ahead of the premiere of the 10-episode limited series FX's Shōgun, a modern adaptation of James Clavell’s renowned novel.

Set to debut on Feb. 27, Shōgun is already making waves, and Nobu Hotels and Restaurants in Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami Beach, and Palo Alto are ensuring fans get a taste of the excitement well before the first episode airs.

From Feb. 14 to Feb. 27, participating Nobu Hotels will undergo a stunning transformation, immersing guests in the 1600s Japan depicted in the series. Lobbies will showcase Shōgun costumes, giving visitors a visual feast and teleporting them back to the Sengoku period when fashion spoke volumes about status, profession, and lineage.

To sweeten the deal, Nobu Hotel guests checking in from Feb. 21 through Feb. 27 will receive an exclusive amenity kit from Bokksu, featuring a selection of unique snacks capturing the essence of Japan's winter season.

Kenya Hardaway, Senior Vice President Integrated Promotions - FX, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "FX’s collaboration with Nobu Hospitality is a celebration of Shōgun and a heartfelt tribute to Japanese culture and history that will appeal to both fans of the book and those new to the story."

The cultural and culinary journey extends to participating Nobu Restaurants, where patrons can indulge in two bespoke cocktails inspired by the series. The "Samurai Brew," a bold blend of Qui Platinum Extra Anejo Tequila and Nobu Sake, embodies the spirit of Shōgun. Meanwhile, "The Haze Over Osaka," made with Iwai Tradition Japanese Whisky, promises a rich and smoky journey echoing the depth of the show's narrative.

Rachael Palumbo, VP Global Hotel Brand Marketing at Nobu, shared the enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with FX to celebrate the upcoming premiere of Shōgun, a collaboration that aligns with Nobu's commitment to exceptional, culturally rich experiences."

Nobu Hotel Atlanta is located on Peachtree Road NE in the Buckhead area.

Shōgun is set to premiere on Feb. 27 on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories. FX’s Shōgun experiences will be exclusive to Nobu Hotels and Restaurants in Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami Beach, and Palo Alto.