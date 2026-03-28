LIVE BLOG: 'No Kings' protests kicking off in metro Atlanta

Dozens of "No Kings" protests are taking place around metro Atlanta and Georgia today. Thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Atlanta, Marietta, Clairmont Lake, Sandy Springs, Smyrna, McDonough, Fayetteville and other area.

9 A.M.

The day began with a press conference by the Indivisible Georgia Coalition and ACLU of Georgia. It was announced during the press conference that organizers are expecting up towards 30,000 people to participate in today's events, which include a rally at the Memorial Green in downtown Atlanta followed by a short march around the Georgia State Capitol.

The press conference featured several prominent voices in the local activism scene, including Laura Judge of the Indivisible Georgia Coalition and Christopher Bruce, the Deputy Executive Director of the ACLU of Georgia.

The timing of the protest is significant, as Georgia prepares for upcoming elections that will see various judicial seats—including the state Supreme Court—on the ballot. Leaders urged citizens to remain engaged beyond the march by voting in every election and supporting civil rights organizations.

8:30 A.M.

Griffin is the location for one of more than 50 protests today in the state of Georgia. As of early Saturday morning, a handful of participants had gathered on East Taylor Street, but more are expected to arrive.

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to Michael Shane, co-founder of Southern Crescent Indivisible, who noted that the movement is finding surprising traction in traditionally conservative "red" counties.

"People appreciate the fact that we’re here," Shane said. "They don’t always expect us to be here in these Southern counties. We get some negative responses—sometimes the 'one-finger salute'—but we also get a lot of thumbs up and people driving by saying 'Thank you.'"

Organizers have placed a heavy emphasis on safety and peaceful engagement. "Safety managers" were seen patrolling East Taylor Street to ensure protesters stayed off the curbs and out of traffic.

Shane’s advice for those joining the movement is simple: do not engage with agitators. "You’re not going to change someone’s mind while they're driving by in two seconds," Shane said. "If people yell inappropriate things, our response is to wave, smile, and let them go. The worst thing you can do is interact. Our first priority is safety."

After gathering on East Taylor Street, the group is expected to move their demonstration near a local McDonald's to increase visibility.