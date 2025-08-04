WATCH | Lawmakers join Malachi Mitchell family for press conference

The Brief The family of Malachi Mitchell, a 21-year-old shot and killed during a firearm sale in January, is holding a news conference with state lawmakers to demand answers and action. Six months after the shooting, no charges have been filed; the alleged shooter was released after cooperating with investigators, and the case remains under review. Mitchell’s mother has launched a Change.org petition and filed a wrongful death lawsuit, urging state officials to intervene and questioning the handling of the investigation.



Six months after the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Malachi Mitchell, his family says they are still waiting for justice — and they’re going public with their frustration.

What we know:

On Monday, Mitchell’s mother, Kenya Mitchell, is expected to speak at a news conference alongside two Georgia state lawmakers, calling for transparency, accountability, and possible state intervention in her son’s case.

Malachi Mitchell was found shot to death in the front seat of a car during a traffic stop in Lithia Springs on Jan. 29. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell had arranged to sell a firearm to a 19-year-old acquaintance. Investigators say an altercation broke out inside the vehicle, and the teen allegedly shot Mitchell with a second gun before driving off. The teen later cooperated with law enforcement and was released. No charges have been filed in the case.

Despite repeated assurances from investigators that the case remains open, the family says they’ve received few updates — and no answers.

The family’s frustration has led to increased public pressure. Kenya Mitchell started a Change.org petition urging Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to take over the investigation. However, Carr’s office has said it lacks jurisdiction. The family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the alleged shooter, though they are still working to have him served.

Adding urgency to the case, Mitchell’s mother says the driver accused of shooting her son is now "on the run," though that has not been confirmed by the sheriff’s office.

Detectives say the shooting may have been self-defense, but no determination has been made. In the meantime, threats against the driver’s family have reportedly prompted heightened patrols and surveillance around their home.

Mitchell’s death has sparked broader concerns about how cases involving young Black men are investigated.

What's next:

The Monday news conference is expected to highlight the family’s demand for a more thorough and transparent investigation and to call on state officials for support in seeking justice.