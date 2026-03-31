No bond for suspect in deadly Midtown student housing shooting

article

The Brief A Fulton County judge denied bond Tuesday for Nahjel Williams, the man accused of a 2024 killing at WestMar Student Lofts. Williams faces multiple felony charges, including murder and aggravated assault, for the shooting on West Marietta Street. Court records show Williams had a lengthy criminal history in Fulton and Cobb counties prior to the fatal August shooting.



The man accused in a deadly 2024 shooting at a west Midtown student housing center was denied bond on Tuesday, according to court officials.

What we know:

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee denied bond for Nahjel Williams following presentations from prosecutors, defense attorneys, and the victim's family.

Williams is accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old man on Aug. 1, 2024, at the WestMar Student Lofts.

Atlanta police arrested Williams in February, several months after the incident in the 800 block of West Marietta Street.

He currently faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What we don't know:

While an arrest has been made and bond denied, investigators have not yet released a motive for the fatal shooting.

It remains unclear what led to the encounter at the student housing complex.

Dig deeper:

Court records reveal that Williams has an extensive criminal background in both Fulton and Cobb counties.

Just nine days before the deadly Midtown shooting, Williams was arrested in Sandy Springs for felony theft by conversion.

Additionally, in March 2023, Williams entered a plea deal to resolve four separate cases in Cobb County Superior Court.

RELATED: