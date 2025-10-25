No. 7 Georgia Tech stays undefeated with win over Syracuse

Image 1 of 4 ▼ ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Haynes King #10 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange at Bobby Dodd Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Randy J. Williams/Getty Images)

The Brief Georgia Tech beat Syracuse 41-16 to stay undefeated at 8-0. Haynes King threw for 304 yards and ran for 91 more, scoring twice. The Yellow Jackets play NC State next Saturday in Raleigh.



No. 7 Georgia Tech remains unbeaten after cruising to a 41-16 win over Syracuse on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

What we know:

It marked the Yellow Jackets’ first home game as a top-10 team since 2009 and their best start in nearly six decades.

The Yellow Jackets (8-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) briefly trailed 3-0 early but quickly took control after Syracuse (3-5, 1-4) squandered a first-and-goal opportunity at the 1-yard line with two pre-snap penalties and a sack, settling for a field goal.

Georgia Tech then scored 20 unanswered points, with two Haynes King-to-Josh Beetham touchdown passes sandwiched between a pair of field goals. The Jackets’ defense held Syracuse to its lowest point total in ACC play this season.

Quarterback Haynes King continued his standout season, totaling 395 yards — completing 25 of 31 passes for 304 yards and adding 91 rushing yards. His second-half touchdowns brought his rushing total to 12 for the season, the most by any FBS quarterback.

Dig deeper:

The win makes Georgia Tech 8-0 for just the sixth time in program history and the first time since 1966.

What's next:

Georgia Tech will travel to Raleigh to face NC State next Saturday.