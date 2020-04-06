NJ death toll from coronavirus surpasses 1,000

New Jersey’s death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 1,000 people, according to data released Monday from the state’s health department.

In the past 24 hours, New Jersey fatalities from COVID-19 climbed from 917 to 1,003, Gov. Phil Murphy said. The state has reported 3,663 new cases, bringing the total to 41,090. Among those who have died is Jersey City Coucilman Michael Yun.

Latest data show that the state appears to be making progress at flattening the so-called curve, Murphy said. The rate of new cases is slowing (24% day-over-day on March 30 to about 12% on Monday), which suggests that social distancing efforts are beginning to pay off, the governor said.

Murphy said this is an incentive to "keep doing what we are doing" rather than relax the rules. "Keep social distancing, keep washing your hands, keep staying indoors, keep being smart," he said.

The five counties with the most positive tests are Bergen (6,862), Essex (4,493), Hudson (4,395), Passaic (3,756), Union (3,685), according to the state's Health Department. The five counties with the most deaths are Bergen (200), Essex (186), Hudson (92), Middlesex (87), Union (78).

New Jersey and New York are among the hardest-hit states in the country. New Jersey is likely weeks away from hitting the peak of the outbreak, according to health officials.

With The Associated Press