Nike executive resigns over ties to son's sneaker resale business

One of Nike's top executives has stepped down after her son's major purchase for his sneaker resale business.

Ann Hebert, the vice president and general manager of Nike's North America division, resigned after 25 years.

The resignation comes after Bloomberg reported Herbert's son used a credit card in her name to purchase more than $100,000 worth of shoes to sell for profit.

