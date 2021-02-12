Night to Shine shines through even during pandemic

article

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled a lot of things this year, but it couldn't stop Night to Shine.

Every year a prom for special needs teens and adults is held at churches around the world. It's called Night to Shine and is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

This year's prom was a little different due to the pandemic. Since it would be difficult to social distance indoors, at NorthStar Church in Kennesaw, they brought the party outdoors. It was a drive thru prom.

"We knew we wanted to do something. We didn't want to miss out on this event, it's our favorite one of the year," said Courtney Miller with Northstar Church.

There were flowers and photo sessions to capture the magical night. There were stops for games, sweet treats, and special goody bags.

"It's amazing, even though it's different. They still make them shine every single time," said Deloris Robinson who was there with her son.

One of the last stops, the red carpet where guests strutted through a cheering crowd.

"For me just to see their faces smiling and the joy that they have and for us to cheer them down the read carpet. It just makes me think of the joy God has when he sees them," said Miller.

No one went home without a crown and the title of queen or king of the prom.

"I love this!" said Adam Soczewka shortly after receiving his crown.

His dad was grateful for the many people who helped put this together.

"Appreciation for creating this beautiful night even though we're still in a pandemic, really a wonderful thing," said Gregory Soczewka.

