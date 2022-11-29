Police: Missing Atlanta father, husband found dead

article

The Atlanta Police Department has released new information in the case of the missing Atlanta husband and father who disappeared after telling his wife he was on his way home from an emissions test. Nicholas Bachhuber was found dead on Tuesday.

Bacchuber's family said he had been missing since Sunday afternoon and had hoped he would be found safe.

ATLANTA FATHER GOES MISSING WHILE DRIVING HOME FROM EMISSIONS TEST, POLICE SAY

However, a friend of the family told FOX 5 that the 33-year-old was having a rough time, personally.

"Nick was under a lot of stress. The family overall was under a lot of stress dealing with his sister-in-law's recent death," said Tawheedah Adbullah. "And knowing how hard it is on his wife we know we recently had to wrap our arms around the family because of that. We are thinking that might be causing a lot of stress for him as well."

FOX 5 was also told that his wife is expecting the couple's second child.

The circumstances of Bacchuber's death are still unknown as Atlanta officials told FOX 5 they're waiting for the results of an autopsy.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.