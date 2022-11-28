Atlanta father goes missing while driving home from emissions test, police say

article

The family of an Atlanta father missing since Sunday afternoon are hoping someone can help find him safely.

The Atlanta Police Department says 33-year-old Nicholas Bachhuber was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday leaving his home in southwest Atlanta. At the time, Bachhuber told his wife he was going to get his emissions checked on his vehicle at a place on Howell Mill Road. She talked to him about an hour later on the phone, and he told her he was on his way back home. He never arrived.

According to Bachhuber's family, he is a father and his wife is expecting their second child.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of around 170 pounds.

Bachhuber was last known to be wearing a black windbreaker, black shorts, and black New Balance sneakers. He was driving a white 2005 Toyota 4runner with the Georgia license plate TCX0369.

If you have seen him or know where he could be, call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.