NHSBA set for shooting competition at Luella High School

A non-profit focused on mentoring teens through playing basketball is hosting a shooting competition in metro Atlanta.

The National High School Basketball Association's event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Luella High School in Locust Grove.

Event organizers said about 60 kids ages 13 and older shoot for one minute in a "Hot Shot" format to see how many shots they can make to win prizes. An app tracks the number of shots they make.

NHSBA was founded by Deuntate Copeland in 2006 and is a 501c3 non-profit with a goal of supporting teens for a successful adulthood by guiding them to high school graduation, college, or trade school.

Email TheNHSBA@gmail.com for more information.

