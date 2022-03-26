NHSBA set for shooting competition at Luella High School

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
6
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:34 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 6:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

NHSBA set for shooting competition at Luella High School

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Locust Grove
FOX 5 Atlanta

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - A non-profit focused on mentoring teens through playing basketball is hosting a shooting competition in metro Atlanta.

The National High School Basketball Association's event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Luella High School in Locust Grove. 

Event organizers said about 60 kids ages 13 and older shoot for one minute in a "Hot Shot" format to see how many shots they can make to win prizes. An app tracks the number of shots they make. 

NHSBA was founded by Deuntate Copeland in 2006 and is a 501c3 non-profit with a goal of supporting teens for a successful adulthood by guiding them to high school graduation, college, or trade school.

Email TheNHSBA@gmail.com for more information.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE