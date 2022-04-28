NFL Draft: Georgia's Jordan Davis picked by Eagles

article

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Charlotte native joined the Georgia Bulldogs in 2018. He played in 11 games with four starts that year and earned Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman Team.

In 2019, he was the co-winner of the Bulldogs' "Up Front" Award. That year, he started eight of 14 games and recording 18 tackles, 4.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks.

In his senior year, he became a first-team Associated Press All-American and All-SEC pick for the 2021 national champions, winning the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy. The 6-foot-3-inch, 304 pounds player started 14 of 15 games posting 32 tackles, 5.5 for loss with two sacks.

Davis has unique athleticism and speed for a massive athlete who can anchor the middle of the defensive line. Davis ran a 4.78 in the 40 at the combine. He'll join six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave on the interior line.

The Eagles swapped picks with the Houston Texans to move up. The Eagles moved up two spots, sending a fourth-round pick (No. 124) and two fifth-rounders (Nos. 164 and 166) to the Texans. They already shook up the first round earlier in the month, sending picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder.

Philadelphia also owns the 18th overall pick.

Davis is the 13th overall pick.

He is the second from the Bulldogs to be picked in the first round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report