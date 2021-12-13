Georgia's Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean named to AP All-American First Team

article

Two members of the Georgia Bulldog football team's defense earned Associated Press All-American First Team Status on Monday.

Senior defensive lineman Jordan Davis and junior linebacker Nakobe Dean made Georgia one of five teams in the country to have at least two First-Team All-Americans.

Davis played in 13 games for Georgia in his senior season and talked 28 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. He was one of three finalists for the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy, awarded annually to college football's best defensive player.

Dean, the 2021 Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top collegiate linebacker, was also a semifinalist for the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the outstanding defensive player of the year. He tied for the team lead with 61 tackles and led the team with 8.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and lineman Devonte Wyatt made the second team, along with Georgia Tech's Jahmyr Gibbs, named as an all-purpose player.

Georgia safety Lewis Cine was an All-American Third-Teamer.

AP College Football All-American Teams

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Bryce Young, sophomore, Alabama.

Running backs — Kenneth Walker III, junior, Michigan State; Breece Hall, junior, Iowa State.

Tackles — Ikem Ekwonu, junior, North Carolina State; Darian Kinnard, senior, Kentucky.

Guards —Kenyon Green, junior, Texas A&M; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College.

Center — Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.

Tight end — Trey McBride, senior, Colorado State.

Receivers — Jordan Addison, sophomore, Pittsburgh; David Bell, junior, Purdue; Jameson Williams, junior, Alabama.

All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, sophomore, Kansas State.

Kicker — Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; Kayvon Thibodeaux, junior, Oregon.

Linemen — Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; DeMarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M.

Linebackers — Will Anderson, Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Nakobe Dean, junior, Georgia; Devin Lloyd, junior, Utah.

Cornerbacks — Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati; Roger McCreary, senior, Auburn.

Safeties — Verone McKinley III, sophomore, Oregon; Jalen Pitre, senior, Baylor.

Defensive back — Marcus Jones, senior, Houston.

Punter — Matt Araiza, junior, San Diego State.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Kenny Pickett, senior, Pittsburgh.

Running backs — Sean Tucker, sophomore, Syracuse; Tyler Badie, senior, Missouri.

Tackles — Evan Neal, junior, Alabama; Nicholas Petit-Frere, junior, Ohio State.

Guards — Thayer Munford, senior, Ohio State; William Dunkle, junior, San Diego State.

Center — Alec Lindstrom, senior, Boston College.

Tight end — Brock Bowers, freshman, Georgia.

Receivers — Chris Olave, senior, Ohio State; Garrett Wilson, junior, Ohio State; Jerreth Sterns, junior, Western Kentucky.

All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, sophomore, Georgia Tech.

Kicker — Noah Ruggles, senior, Ohio State.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers —Jermaine Johnson, senior, Florida State; Cameron Thomas, junior, San Diego State.

Linemen — Devonte Wyatt, senior, Georgia; Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State.

Linebackers — Malcolm Rodriguez, senior, Oklahoma State; Leo Chenal, junior, Wisconsin; David Ojabo, junior, Michigan.

Cornerbacks — Coby Bryant, senior, Cincinnati; Ja’Quan McMillian, junior, East Carolina.

Safeties — Jaquan Brisker, senior, Penn State; Kyle Hamilton, junior, Notre Dame.

Defensive back — JoJo Domann, senior, Nebraska.

Punter — Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — C.J. Stroud, redshirt freshman, Ohio State.

Running backs — Hassan Haskins, senior, Michigan; Sincere McCormick, junior, UTSA.

Tackles — Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor, Max Mitchell, senior, Louisiana-Lafayette.

Guards —Andrew Vorhees, senior, Southern California; Josh Seltzner, senior, Wisconsin.

Center — Michael Maietti, senior, Missouri.

Tight end — Michael Mayer, sophomore, Notre Dame.

Receivers — Drake London, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, sophomore, Ohio State; Jahan Dotson, senior, Penn State.

All-purpose player — Deven Thompkins, senior, Utah State.

Kicker — Caleb Shudak, senior, Iowa.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Will McDonald IV, junior, Iowa State; Sam Williams, senior, Mississippi.

Linemen — Calijah Kancey, sophomore, Pittsburgh; George Karlaftis, junior, Purdue.

Linebackers — Chad Muma, senior, Wyoming; Nik Bonitto, junior, Oklahoma; Andre Carter II, junior, Army.

Cornerbacks — Riley Moss, senior, Iowa; Trent McDuffie, junior, Washington.

Safeties — Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Lewis Cine, junior, Georgia.

Defensive back — Kolby Harvell-Peel, senior, Oklahoma State.

Punter — Jordan Stout, senior, Penn State.