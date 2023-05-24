Ne-Yo to open new Johnny's Chicken and Waffles in Midtown Atlanta

Atlanta could never get "So Sick" of chicken and waffles, so it makes sense that the capital of the Peach State will be the latest spot for a new restaurant collaboration between chef Crystal Smith and Grammy Award-winning singer Ne-Yo.

The singer and chef announced their second metro Atlanta location for Johnny's Chicken & Waffles will open on Crescent Avenue in Midtown in June.

The restaurant, which was founded by the pair started in College Park near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and has already built up a devoted following.

"The response to Johnny’s so far has been fantastic," Ne-Yo said. "And that’s because it combines two things all Atlantans love—delicious chicken and waffles and our unsurpassed homegrown music scene."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Johnny's Chicken & Waffles)

The signature dish, as you can guess, is their take on fried chicken and waffles, but guests also have the option to customize the meal with mix-and-match proteins and sauces.

"We’re excited to share our crispy, Southern fried chicken and golden-brown waffles with our friends and neighbors in Midtown," Smith said. "We look forward to being a part of the community and hope to be Midtown’s favorite new dining destination for a long, long time."

The new location will feature platinum albums by Atlanta artists including Ne-Yo himself, OutKast, Usher, Ludacris, and more.

The Atlanta location will be the third Johnny's in the county - the second recently opened in Glendale, Arizona.