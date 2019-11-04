Next Democratic presidential debate set at Atlanta's Tyler Perry Studios

The fifth Democratic presidential debate will officially be at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, MSNBC confirmed Monday.

The debate, which will feature four female moderators and is hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post, will be held at the newly opened studios on Nov. 20 at 9 p.m.

The news of the debate's location had previously been announced by former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams.

In a tweet in October, Abrams wrote:

"Democratic Debate site is set: @TPStudios is a model for Georgia’s vibrant film industry, an engaged corporate citizen and an exceptional location for our #DemDebate. Looking forward to welcoming the candidates to Georgia on November 20. #gapol"

Tyler Perry opened his new 330-acre lot in southwest Atlanta, which once served as a Confederate army base before becoming Fort McPherson Army Base. The base was decommissioned in 2011 and later sold to Perry. The studio boasts many sets including a White House exterior and an oval office.

So far, nine candidates have qualified for the debate by meeting the DNC's fundraising and polling criteria, which say that candidates must hit at least 3 percent in four qualifying state or national polls or 5 percent in two qualifying state polls. Candidates must also receive contributions from 165,000 unique donors.

According to NBC News, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, and Tom Steyer are expected to make the stage.