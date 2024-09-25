Newton High School student charged after bringing toy gun to school, deputies say
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Newton High School student is facing charges after police say he brought a toy pistol to campus.
Officials with the Newton County Sheriff's Office say the 16-year-old boy brought the fake weapon to school on Tuesday.
Another student believed the toy was a real weapon and reported the student to officials.
Deputies charged the teen with disorderly conduct and disrupting the operation of a public school.
The student was released to his parents.