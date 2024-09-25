Expand / Collapse search
Newton High School student charged after bringing toy gun to school, deputies say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 25, 2024 1:49pm EDT
Covington
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Newton High School (Newton High School)

COVINGTON, Ga. - A Newton High School student is facing charges after police say he brought a toy pistol to campus.

Officials with the Newton County Sheriff's Office say the 16-year-old boy brought the fake weapon to school on Tuesday.

Another student believed the toy was a real weapon and reported the student to officials.

Deputies charged the teen with disorderly conduct and disrupting the operation of a public school. 

The student was released to his parents.