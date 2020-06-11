Newton County sheriff joins in solidarity with protesters

article

The Newton County sheriff took part in a powerful show of solidarity during a Black Lives Matter demonstration over the weekend.

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown joined protesters in solidarity in the Historic Covington Square on June 4, 2020. (Newton County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Ezell Brown posted the photos from Saturday on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown joined protesters in solidarity in the Historic Covington Square on June 4, 2020. (Newton County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff can be seen kneeling with protesters in solidarity and at one point, he was kneeling in prayer as protesters performed a “die-in” protest.

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown joined protesters in solidarity in the Historic Covington Square on June 4, 2020. (Newton County Sheriff's Office)

“I am a product of demonstration. If it had not been for those who protested before me, progress would not have been made,” said Sheriff Brown. “Believe me, what you are doing today — as long as you are doing it peacefully — will help change America … I’m the Sheriff of Newton County; I swore to uphold the United States Constitution and the Constitution of Georgia. As long as I am the Sheriff of Newton County, acts of violence — such as those in Minnesota and other places — will not happen here. I encourage my staff to treat others as they want to be treated.”

Advertisement

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown joined protesters in solidarity in the Historic Covington Square on June 4, 2020. (Newton County Sheriff's Office)

The protest took place in the Historic Covington Square.

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown joined protesters in solidarity in the Historic Covington Square on June 4, 2020. (Newton County Sheriff's Office)

Organizer Kalene Heilesen called it a group effort.

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown joined protesters in solidarity in the Historic Covington Square on June 4, 2020. (Newton County Sheriff's Office)

The entire event was peaceful and respectful for all parties involved, the sheriff said.

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown joined protesters in solidarity in the Historic Covington Square on June 4, 2020. (Newton County Sheriff's Office)

During the demonstration, the sheriff also took the opportunity to talk and listen to members of the community about their concerns.