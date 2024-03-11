Newton County sheriff credits jail programs with stark drop in repeat offenders

Officials with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve managed to cut down the number of repeat offenders returning to the jail by half.

Over the last 15 years, Sheriff Ezell Brown told FOX 5 his department has seen a steady decline in the number of inmates coming back into the facility for a second, third or fourth time. He credited more than 20 jail programs that were created after he was elected in 2008 when about 78% of roughly 7,300 inmates became repeat offenders.

"I wanted to figure out looking at ways that we can break that cycle," Brown said.

Nearly 15 years later, the number of jail programs offered to inmates has multiplied. Newton County has seen its annual number of arrests and repeat offenders drop by nearly 3,000.

The programs range from counseling, mental health and substance abuse courses to yoga and art classes. Inmates are supplied with all the tools they would need.

"You’ll be amazed what some of them will actually draw and compose," Sheriff Brown said.

His department also offers workforce development courses that teach skills like welding for men and women.

"We partner with several companies here who have signed on to be partners with us, and they hire them on," he added.

Briant Hall told FOX 5 the jail’s work force program helped him turn his life around.

"It helped me get a great job. You know what I’m saying, a great position. I’m a machine operator right now," he stated.

Cookie Lester said joining the women’s welding program helped not only change her life, but also save it.

"If it wasn’t for the program, I would probably still be homeless, still doing the same thing, walking in and out of these doors," she told FOX 5.

Brown said their stories are just a few of many behind his push to continue expanding the program options for inmates and show them there’s another way.

"Hands were extended to me, so it’s my belief that I must do the same," the sheriff added.

As of March 11, the total jail inmate count in Newton County is 435. Brown said the goal is to continue to see that number drop.