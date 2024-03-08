Newton County man with dementia missing after leaving care home

article

A 57-year-old Newton man with dementia walked away from a care home on March 7 and the Newton County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for him.

David Moore was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeved sweater, black jacket, blue jogging pants and black shoes.

Units had contact with him and dropped him off at the Elks Club Chevron in Covington at around 3:05 p.m. Thursday.

Moore is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

If you have any information about the missing man, please contact Investigator Threets at ethreets@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1400.