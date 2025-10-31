Newton County man sentenced in deadly fentanyl overdose case

article

The Brief Matthew Bruce Burley pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking and involuntary manslaughter in the 2022 overdose death of James Nail Jr. Investigators found 6 grams of fentanyl at Burley’s home, enough for a trafficking charge under Georgia law. Burley was sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole, followed by 15 years on probation.



A Newton County man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl that led to a deadly overdose, prosecutors announced.

What we know:

According to District Attorney Randy McGinley, Matthew Bruce Burley pleaded guilty on Oct. 30 to involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl, and trafficking fentanyl in connection with the 2022 death of James Nail Jr.

Investigators said Covington police responded to a report of an overdose on Hannah Street on Dec. 30, 2022. Nail was later pronounced dead at Piedmont Newton Hospital. Testing by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab found fentanyl and xylazine in his system, which led to his death.

After a lengthy investigation, Covington police determined Nail had obtained the drugs from Burley. The department worked with the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Task Force to obtain arrest warrants on June 21, 2023. That same day, officers searched Burley’s home on Highway 81 and found about 6 grams of fentanyl, enough to qualify as a trafficking amount under Georgia law.

James Nail, Jr. (Newton County District Attorney's Office)

What they're saying:

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid far stronger than morphine or heroin. While it has legitimate medical uses, its illegal distribution has surged over the past decade. Xylazine, often called "tranq," is an animal tranquilizer not approved for human use. It is sometimes mixed with fentanyl to prolong its effects, but Narcan does not reverse xylazine’s impact.

"This tragic case demonstrates the DA’s Office’s commitment to prosecuting those that distribute deadly drugs like fentanyl," McGinley said. "Those that sell and distribute these drugs need to be aware of the harsh consequences they face for spreading this poison in Newton and Walton County."

McGinley also commended Covington police and the GBI "for their hard work and dedication to addressing the plague of these deadly drugs."

What's next:

Burley was sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole, followed by 15 years on probation.