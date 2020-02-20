Newton County community braces for potential flooding, second time weeks

Ryan Howington is the property manager at Riverside Estates in Newton County. He spent Wednesday evening checking on people who live in the mobile home community and RV park.

The community sits alongside The Yellow River, which is expected to rise above flood stage, which is 11 feet. That is expected to happen Thursday afternoon.

The river is forecast to crest Thursday evening at 11.4 feet.

"It can definitely look scary for people who don't move and sometimes it really can be, but for the most part we're just here living out our lives trying to do our thing

some sought out higher ground," says Howington.

3 GEORGIA LAKES ABOVE FULL POOL THANKS TO ALL THE RAIN

A low-lying section in the community flooded two weeks ago. Several RVs received damaged. So, people who live in the community are keeping an eye on the Yellow River in the event it spills its banks.

Howington and county leaders will survey the property on Thursday. If necessary, those in other sections will be asked to relocate.

