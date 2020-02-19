3 Georgia lakes above full pool thanks to all the rain

Lake levels are extremely high for this time year following all the recent rain across north Georgia.

Lake Lanier is more than 5.57 feet above full pool, Allatoona is at 10.77 feet above full pool, and Lake Hartwell is about 1.41 feet above full pool.

Lake Oconee is a little more than a tenth of a foot below full pool.

West Point is still 5.2 feet below full pool.

SKYFOX Drone flew over portions of Allatoona on Wednesday and saw some boat ramps, parking lots, campgrounds, and some other places flooded. Despite this, the lake is still about 12 feet to flood stage.

Of course, with more rain in the forecast this week, these will likely change.

