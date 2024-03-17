Expand / Collapse search
Body found off Flat Shoals Road in Newton County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is working to identify a body found off of Flat Shoals Road in Newton County.

Newton County deputies said they received a 911 call about the disturbing discovery on Friday night.

So far, officials do not believe there was any foul play.

The GBI's Medical Examiner's Office is performing the autopsy.