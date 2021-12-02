Newnan woman accused of stabbing husband in hotel parking lot

Deputies have arrested a Newnan woman accused of being caught on a hotel surveillance camera stabbing her husband multiple times.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Officials with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office say sadly Stephen and Ashley Malphus have a history with them for domestic violence. They say 18 months ago he was arrested in an incident while the couple drove down the highway.

This time deputies say it was Ashley Malphus who was the aggressor. Pursuing her husband in a hotel parking lot with a knife in hand. Deputies say she was upset over the way he had been talking to another woman.

"Apparently he was flirting with another female inside the car in front of her and she did not appreciate that," said Coweta County Inv. Toby Nix.

Deputies say the couple attempted to check into a hotel after a night of drinking. They say Ashley Malphus had asked the hotel clerk what he would do if his partner cheated on him, to which he replied that he would break off the relationship.

They say minutes later the video shows she was stabbing him after attempts to get away, he slipped and fell.

"He was stabbed once in his torso area, twice in his back, and one in his left wrist," Nix said.

Deputies charged Ashley Malphus with aggravated assault. They say 18 months ago, she had stabbed her husband while driving down the interstate. But they say, the evidence showed, he had attacked her first, so they charged Stephen Malphus then.

Deputies encourage anyone in an abusive relationship or believe they’re in danger to seek help immediately.

"If you're in a bad relationship, there are a lot of resources out there. Don't hesitate to call us. We can deescalate the situation before it goes too far," Nix said.

Among the resources available is a statewide domestic abuse hotline that is open 24 hours a day. Callers can get immediate care and be placed in the nearest shelter. That number is 1-800-33-HAVEN, or 1-800-334-2836.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS