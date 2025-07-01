Newnan police search for jewelry thief caught on camera

The Brief Newnan Police say they need the public’s help in identifying the man who pocketed a $1,000 piece of jewelry at the Avenue Shopping center. The store was Banter by Piercing Pagoda and the surveillance video shows the man talking with the clerk as he slips the pendant into his pocket. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the Newnan Police Department.



Newnan Police are looking for a suspected jewelry thief who pocketed some expensive merchandise recently.

What we know:

The surveillance video shows the man using a sleight of hand trick to slip the item into his pocket while the clerk was distracted.

Pendant stolen in Newnan. Courtesy of Newnan police.

Police say the video shows him holding two different pendants, one in each hand. They say the one he stole was in the palm of his left hand. With his hand wrapped around the jewel, he casually slips his hand in his pocket.

The theft happened at Banter by Piercing Pagoda in the Avenue Shopping Center, Newnan police said.

Police described the suspect as about six-feet-two inches tall. They say he typically wears large chains with pendants.

Suspected thief in Newnan. Courtesy of Newnan police.

"One is a memorial pendant to his dad," said Detective Sean Ledford. He says the store employees also said he was wearing another chain with a large letter "P" on it.

Police say the man has returned to the Ashley Park shopping center in Newnan a couple of times since the theft. They are encouraging merchants to keep an eye out for him.

What you can do:

Newnan police say they need the public's help in identifying the suspect. Anyone who recognizes him should call their office.