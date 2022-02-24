Newnan Police search for bank robbery suspect

The Newnan Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in their search for a man connected to the robbery of a bank.

According to investigators, the suspect entered a bank located on Newnan Crossing Bypass.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early to mid-thirties. He was seen wearing dark wrap around sunglasses, a tan or brown beanie cap,a blue hoodie with a black t-shirt underneath, blue jeans, and yellow or tan gloves.

Police are searching for this man who is connected to a bank robbery. (Newnan Police Department)

Authorities also said the man wore a blue type surgical mask with a hole cut in the mouth area during the incident.

It is unclear if the suspect left the bank with any cash.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to not approach him and call 911 immediately.

